This Exquisite Place For Crafted Beers & Pretty Cool Vibe

We visited Gateway Taproom for lunch. The ambience was super cool and had a really fun vibe all over the place. The staff is very welcoming and knew the menu perfectly. Their recommended dishes turned out to be super nice. It is a place basically popular for Crafted beers so naturally, we tried some variants of it, some cocktails and mocktails too Coming to food I personally ordered, -Basil hummus with Melba toast: The toast was perfectly crisp and the hummus was silky soft. I just loved the texture and taste both. -Mac n cheese: It turned out to be a great choice and I relished it. The quantity is more than enough for a single person to finish it. It wasn't too cheesy so can easily have good quantity. Anyhow, my friend ordered Mushroom Risotto which was damn creamy and pretty awesome. Overall, this is the place where you can go with your friends or partners to enjoy really nice beers and good food. Became a big fan of this place and would visit here again for sure.