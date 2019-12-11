Drop By Otium For Its Beautiful Rooftop & Delish Food!

Lounges

Otium Rooftop Lounge - The Empresa Hotel

Andheri West, Mumbai
4.8
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

The Empresa Hotel, 10th Floor, SAB TV Road, Andheri West, Mumbai

What Makes It Awesome?

Otium is a Luxurious Lounge located at Lokhandwala. The Rooftop consists of neon colour chairs, swimming pool and dope sightseeing. Batata Harris a Lebanese vegetable dish. It consists of potatoes, red peppers, coriander, chilli, and garlic which are all fried together in olive oil. Batata Harr literally means "spicy potatoes".

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Bae, Big Group

