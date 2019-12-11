Otium is a Luxurious Lounge located at Lokhandwala. The Rooftop consists of neon colour chairs, swimming pool and dope sightseeing. Batata Harris a Lebanese vegetable dish. It consists of potatoes, red peppers, coriander, chilli, and garlic which are all fried together in olive oil. Batata Harr literally means "spicy potatoes".
Drop By Otium For Its Beautiful Rooftop & Delish Food!
Lounges
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
- Wi-Fi Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Bae, Big Group
Also On Otium Rooftop Lounge - The Empresa Hotel
Lounges
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
- Wi-Fi Available
Comments (0)