Perfect Place To Make You Fall In Love With Asian Food!

The ambience of Yazu was really calm and sophisticated. The service was great and they were very polite and understanding. They even explained the food items which helped us in selecting the food that matched our taste. For starters, we ordered dumplings, turnip cake and Tibetan tenthuk soup. Starters were the highlight of our meal. It was so good both in taste and presentation. Other thing that pleased us was their cocktails and they adjusted to alcohol content to out taste. Espresso martini, American cosmo were my favourites. If you're a fan of wine, having a glass of Sangria is a must here. For the main course, we ordered vegetarian California sushi and spicy ramen noodles. I'm not a fan of Sushi but decided to give it a try and I was in for a surprise. It was soo good! We ended our meal with matcha ice cream and chocolate souffle with french vanilla ice cream and beans. It was the perfect end of our meal. It's an expensive place, but totally worth your money. Definitely visiting again!