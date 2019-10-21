Make It Personal: Gift Boxes For The Perfect Present

Do you love gifting your near and dear ones, but find yourself at a loss for either time or out of ideas? If the answer is yes, then check out this brand that's all about curating the perfect gift.

We browsed their collection of personalised gift boxes and fell in love with how beautifully styled each one is. Each box is beautifully curated and packaged, complete with a theme, colour scheme and design. They've got a variety of different options to choose from like the Mamma To Be Box that comes with essentials like a personalised diary, body oil, Roiboos green tea, body butter and other goodies. If the bestie is getting hitched, check out the Bride To Be Box that comes with an adorable mug, a pouch, face mask and more. For the man in your life, they have beautiful wooden cufflinks that can be customised and engraved too. From boxes for new borns to brides and your infuriating (but much loved little bro) there's so many options that we can't wait to check out.

Prices vary per the box and the products you choose. What's great is that you can also order boxes for special occasions as well as corporate gifts. Diwali, Christmas or any other festivity, we think this totally works as an option when you're low on time but big on love.