Function Meets Design With This Homegrown Bag Brand

We found a bag brand we're crushing on. An indie brand that's based out of Mumbai, it's got a fab collection of bags, wallets and accessories crafter from leather.

What we love is that their style is very minimal. Perfect if you like to accessorize but don't care for OTT bling, bows and ruffles. While browsing the collection, we spotted monogrammed wallets (fantastic gift for bestie or bae), structured backpacks for work wear, watch accessories luggage tags, duffel bags, laptop cases and more. Their styles and designs too are totally unisex and work for just about anyone. And for all of those who prefer not to buy animal leather, they've got handcrafted vegetable leather accessories for you to check out.

So if you're looking for a one-of-a-kind personalised accessories with monogrammed initials or names that are handcrafted in quality leather that are ideal for a special occasion gift, we suggest you check them out.



