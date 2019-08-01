Four-Legged Love: Where To Adopt An Adorable Puppy (Or Kitten) From In Mumbai

Low-lying seating, tables with café and cats lazily strewn across the floor or lost in heavy sleep in between shelves of clothes. That’s the amazing Cat Café in Andheri for you, owned by cat-lovers, Mridu, Charu and Jason. They rescue cats, take care of them and you can adopt a cat from their café. They also often host cat donation camps too.

If you further want to know more about them, and be led to a page with adorable, meow-worthy cat photos, check this out.

Keep a track of those paw marks left on Facebook for updates on adoption and some seriously sage life advice imparted by these kitties.