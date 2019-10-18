If you’re a pet parent, chances are, you’re always in a dilemma before going on a vacation and rightly so. Leaving your furry babies in hands of strangers can be extremely daunting, and stressful, unless you find a friend or family member who steps in (which isn’t always plausible). To make things easier for you, we’ve rounded up the trusted pet boarding centres and pet sitters you can rely on when you’re out of town, leaving your babies in safe hands.
Pawesome Life: Leave Your Pets At These Boarding Centres On Your Next Holiday
Pawfect Life, Andheri East
Pawfect life is one of our favourite pet boarding centre in Andheri East. Run by Niharika, who loves dogs and everything about them, she assures the pet parents their babies are in safe hands.
They charge INR 500 per day (until 11pm), and if you’d like to leave your pooch for a night stay, then it’s INR 700 including the meals. If your pooch is going to staying there for a longer period of, say a week or so, they will give the doggo a warm and fuzzy complimentary bath. Otherwise, INR 850 is charged for a bath service (including nail clipping, ear cleaning).
Doggiie Dog World
Doggiie Dog World is based out of 4 bungalows in Andheri West. They have boarding as well as day care facilities. It opens up at 8 am everyday and the check out/pick up time for your pooches is generally 9.30pm. For day care service, they charge INR 950 (with food) and INR 850 (without food).
If you’re going out of town, and would like to leave your dog with them, they have airy and safe cubicles for the pooches {6X4 is the measurement}. Your babies will be fed three times a day, and will be taken on a walk thrice as well (including a 45-minute long walk at night between 8.30pm and 9pm). They will be played with in free time, and taken care of really well. They have toys for the pooches to play, so be assured the dogs will be in good hands.
Pet Project
Pet Project is for all animals and not limited to just the cute doggos. Do you have a pet bird, or a pet turtle or a pet hamster? Well Pet Project will sort out your woes for you.
It was started off as a platform to make pet parents and potential pet sitters/hosts meet. All you have to do is, sign up with them, and you can volunteer to host a pet, or find hosts for them. The best thing is, they will be regular homestays of people who’d love to take care of your pet while you’re away.
Sniffing Snouts
Run by Harmeet Chohan out of her house, Sniffing Snouts is a warm and safe place to leave your dogs at. Her own lovely pooch, Tashu is welcoming and sweet. Though they generally take in dogs, they are open to other pets barring our furry feline babies.
Though if someone insists, they make an exception. In terms of facilities being provided, the dogs are taken care of. From food, to walk to playdates, they will be at home.
Bark Inn
This Powai dog centre will let the pet parents be on a guilt-free vacation. Bark Inn is a warm place, owing to the owners themselves having three pooches to begin with. You can expect your dogs to be treated like they are at home, be fed-on time and walked on time.
They’ll also get play time with other dogs (depending on the temperament), and they offer medical care, too, in case of emergencies.
Petsitterz
Located in Oshiwara, Petsitterz is a pet-sitting service in Mumbai that accepts only one pet at a time, and is open to both dogs and cats. Owned by Dr. Neeta Vanjari, Petsitterz ensures that your pet receives the utmost care, love and attention when you’re not around. From meals and walks to comfortable sleep, they guarantee the best pet-sitting service for your four-legged friend.
#LBBTip: They also provides services for pet photography and dog training!
Price: INR 700 onwards
Meow’s Home
This pet-sitting service in Mumbai is for cats only. This service will take charge of the cat food, cleaning, litter trays and play-time, and ensure that your pet’s comfort is not compromised. They also take good care of your cat in case of ill-health.
#LBBTip: They provide cat behavior consulting services too.
Price: INR 350 onwards
Pooch Matters
This pet sitting service is for dogs only, and is a pet-sitting service in South Mumbai that’s owned by Ranjana. This is a highly personalised, boutique service where only one dog can be taken in at a time, where she takes care of your pet and ensures that they get their meals, walks, snacks, play-time and sleep.
#LBBTip: Pooch Matters also makes doggie treats, homemade cat and dog food, and customised cakes for your pet on order.
Price: INR 1500 onwards
Petsville
This is a recreation centre for pets in Mumbai, and also provides pet-sitting services. They provide pet-sitting services in Mumbai for both cats and dogs, and even take care of those pets that need special attention. They have regular play-sessions, trained attendants, and even 24/7 CCTV surveillance, and ensure that your pet is well taken care of.
Price: INR 700 onwards
Guardian of the Purr
This service is for those who’re worried about sending their kitties to a new environment, and prefer someone to take care of them at their own homes. This pet-sitting service in Mumbai will come to your house to look after your feline while you’re away. They take care of food, water, cleaning the litter box, and play-time.
Price: INR 500 onwards
PupStop
Planning a short trip, a weekend getaway or a long vacation but worried about leaving your pets behind? Go right ahead and book those tickets, PupStop is here to take care of your pawed babies! They will ensure that your pets are well-fed, played with, pampered and cuddled while you’re away.PupStop is committed to your dog’s safe keeping, grooming, care, exercise and socializing.
#LBBTip: They provide pet grooming services and even plan birthday parties for your pooch!
Price: INR 850 onwards
Heaven for Pets
Heaven for pets is a pet-sitting service for pets in Mumbai, and they operate in Andheri West. This pet-sitting service strongly believes in welfare of all animals. They ensure that your pets are comfortable, and that they enjoy a convenient stay while you’re away. The money they earn from the pet-sitting services is used to fund feeding strays.
Price: INR 1000 onwards
