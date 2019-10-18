Pawesome Life: Leave Your Pets At These Boarding Centres On Your Next Holiday

Doggiie Dog World is based out of 4 bungalows in Andheri West. They have boarding as well as day care facilities. It opens up at 8 am everyday and the check out/pick up time for your pooches is generally 9.30pm. For day care service, they charge INR 950 (with food) and INR 850 (without food).

If you’re going out of town, and would like to leave your dog with them, they have airy and safe cubicles for the pooches {6X4 is the measurement}. Your babies will be fed three times a day, and will be taken on a walk thrice as well (including a 45-minute long walk at night between 8.30pm and 9pm). They will be played with in free time, and taken care of really well. They have toys for the pooches to play, so be assured the dogs will be in good hands.