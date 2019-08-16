Ph Se Food Is Our Newest Favorite In Central Mumbai

Casual Dining

Ph Se Food

Mulund West, Mumbai
3.9
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Runwal Greens, 18-21, Next To Fortis Hospital, Mulund Goregaon Link Road, Mulund West, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Situated in Runwal Greens, Ph Se Food is a spacious dining destination with a mindfully curated fusion menu. Giving a tinge of brightness and vivid colours, the Interiors offer a quirky vibe. It's a great place to try out fusions like Wada Pav Pizza, Chole Bombs, Dragon Rice, Chinese Sizzlers and a large variety of mocktails. One must visit it for an evening out with family or a group of friends!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Kids

