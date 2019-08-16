Situated in Runwal Greens, Ph Se Food is a spacious dining destination with a mindfully curated fusion menu. Giving a tinge of brightness and vivid colours, the Interiors offer a quirky vibe. It's a great place to try out fusions like Wada Pav Pizza, Chole Bombs, Dragon Rice, Chinese Sizzlers and a large variety of mocktails. One must visit it for an evening out with family or a group of friends!
Ph Se Food Is Our Newest Favorite In Central Mumbai
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
- Delivery Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Kids
