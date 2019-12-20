From Paan Pasand that tasted just like the replica of a mouthful of sweet pan masala to Coffee Bite that tasted just like a drop of legit coffee in your mouth, we found it all here.

A whole row was stacked with our favourite candies that would fall down when the adult in the room hit the ‘khoy bag’ including Melody, Coffee Bite, Kismi, Paan Pasand, Ravalgon (the round silver-wrapped sweets) and orange slice candies. Remember the candy mini-burgers and pizzas we would sometimes get as a treat? You can get them here, along with the mini jellies to lap up. Don’t forget to pick up a packet of Fatafat, and Poppins (you have to share them!) while you are here.

But most of all, remember that it doesn’t get sweeter than Phantom cigarettes, the ultimate cool kid accessory of our childhood. We also found Magic Pops that we would let crackle on our tongues in all flavours – cola and rose here. We were much happier beings coming out of the shop with all that candy than we were going in. If you miss the good glory days of scabby knees, dripping jelly, and a sweet cigarette in your mouth, visit here for a treat.