Pick Up Trendy Phone Covers From These Stores In Town

Heera Panna Shopping Centre is like a shopper’s paradise, and honestly when it comes to phone covers there are so many stores around that it is difficult to name just one. We found this store that had some really cool phone covers in different colors, and some really funky ones (complete with cute doggy ears and all!) The basic ones start from INR 100 only, so you can pick up a whole bunch of them for your phone! Maybe a different colour for each week?