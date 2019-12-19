Pillows, Curtains And Bedsheets Need A Change? Bookmark This Goregaon Store

The Handloom Emporium in Goregaon West is a mainstay for everyone who lives in the vicinity. Previously a store that dealt in handloom bedsheets and upholstery, the store now sells pillow covers, runners and home accessories. They have shelf after shelf stacked with fabrics that can be utilised to design sofas, curtains and cushions.The best part? They cover every price range. They stock branded bedsheets and room accessories, and products made by cottage industries as well. Go here to cover all your fabric needs at home. You can be sure to find a huge range of beautiful carpets in varying sizes and patterns, and even comfy rugs to make your room look cozy AF! They also sell Turkish towels, bathrobes, and doormats of all kinds. We think the super cute printed bedsheets and towels for kids make for nice gifts for the little nieces/nephews and cousins we’ve all got. Is your home in for a huge renovation? Talk to Handloom Emporium about their wallpaper options and wooden floorings as well! They can make recommendations for you based on your taste/budget/usage. They offer solutions for artificial turfing too, in case you want your balcony to feel natural af. We love using upholstery to switch up our decor game, so we kept eyeing the pretty cushion covers, blackout curtains, and the oh-so-soft rugs. Head here with the fam (or with bae!) if you’re in the mood to change things up at home!