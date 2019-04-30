Ray's Cafe & Pizzeria have got some really good pizzas with extremely amazing sauces which doesn't let your pizza turn bland at all.They are soo cheesy and so fresh plus perfectly cooked and especially the crust isn't that hard and thick that it turns your mood down, instead, they are thin and awesome. The staff over here are full of life. Looking for some yummy places to hog on in evenings? Do try Ray's!
Pizza At Its Best At This Place In Bandra
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
