Fold It Like Joey: This Pizza Outlet Is Popular For Fab Food & Amazing View!

The wide range of yummilicious food at Pizza By The Bay! Crispy falafel & grilled pita bread with hummus, Must try their Pollo Arrabiata. I am a hardcore pizza lover and loved this outlet. Spicy chicken melt is my fav dish which gets a 5/5 rating and you must try this mouth-watering dish. Bay fizz was my choice of mock tail: a combination of apple, litchi, raspberry puree, fresh mint, lime with a splash of soda water, its a little different than the usual drinks so it'll be refreshing! As a whole, this pizza outlet is goals!