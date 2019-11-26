Fix Your Pizza Cravings At This Outlet In Bandra!

img-gallery-featured
Fast Food Restaurants

La Pinoz Pizza

Bandra West, Mumbai
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shop 10, Ground Floor, C Corner View, 33rd Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

La Pino'z - a surprising place for pizza lovers. The ambience is pretty cool and amazing. Anything you order comes with a generous amount of cheese. As the Italians say "I want my Pizza with everything included". The Pizza consists of multiple toppings like mushroom, jalapeños, baby corn, tomato and cheese.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae

Fast Food Restaurants

La Pinoz Pizza

Bandra West, Mumbai
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shop 10, Ground Floor, C Corner View, 33rd Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

image-map-default