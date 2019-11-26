La Pino'z - a surprising place for pizza lovers. The ambience is pretty cool and amazing. Anything you order comes with a generous amount of cheese. As the Italians say "I want my Pizza with everything included". The Pizza consists of multiple toppings like mushroom, jalapeños, baby corn, tomato and cheese.
Fix Your Pizza Cravings At This Outlet In Bandra!
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 500
- Delivery Available
Under ₹500
Family, Bae
