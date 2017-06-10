We Found 'Pizza-Sev Puri' In Borivali West And It Did Not Disappoint

This pizza-sev puri hybrid is unusual, but also unusually tasty. It’s got all the basic ingredients of a sev puri, with some unique additions.

The gentleman at Shreeji Stall, Jayantilal Patel, first mixes all the veggies – onions, capsicum and so on, then throws in some paneer, olives, corn and cheese. Once the mixture is ready, he adds red chutney {his own secret recipe}, some more cheese and lays the entire mix on top of your regular puri. Then he uses a cooking torch to brown the top, then grates some more cheese on top, adds some seasoning, and serves it piping hot.

What you get finally is a beautiful combination of pizza and sev puri, which surprising isn’t bad at all {provided it’s eaten hot}. Priced for INR 150, this dish takes about 10 minutes to be prepared, but what’s makes it so delectable {beyond its good taste} is the fact that watching the process itself is a lot of fun.

