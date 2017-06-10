We Found 'Pizza-Sev Puri' In Borivali West And It Did Not Disappoint

img-gallery-featured
Street Food

Shreeji's The Fusion Kitchen

Mumbai, Maharashtra
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Chamunda Circle, Opp. Gini n Jony, Next to Ganjawala Complex, Borivali West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Shortcut

Try the ‘pizza sev puri’ at Shreeji Stall in Borivali West to have a unique combination of veggies, paneer, cheese, chutney and well, sev puri {yep, you read that right}.

Chow Down

This pizza-sev puri hybrid is unusual, but also unusually tasty. It’s got all the basic ingredients of a sev puri, with some unique additions.

The gentleman at Shreeji Stall, Jayantilal Patel, first mixes all the veggies – onions, capsicum and so on, then throws in some paneer, olives, corn and cheese. Once the mixture is ready, he adds red chutney {his own secret recipe}, some more cheese and lays the entire mix on top of your regular puri. Then he uses a cooking torch to brown the top, then grates some more cheese on top, adds some seasoning, and serves it piping hot.

What you get finally is a beautiful combination of pizza and sev puri, which surprising isn’t bad at all {provided it’s eaten hot}. Priced for INR 150, this dish takes about 10 minutes to be prepared, but what’s makes it so delectable {beyond its good taste} is the fact that watching the process itself is a lot of fun.

So, We’re Saying…

If you love weird food just like we do, then make your way to Borivali west and check out this very unique dish.

Street Food

Shreeji's The Fusion Kitchen

Mumbai, Maharashtra
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Chamunda Circle, Opp. Gini n Jony, Next to Ganjawala Complex, Borivali West, Mumbai

image-map-default