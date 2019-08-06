London Taxi: A Place With Great Ambience, Music & Food

Visited London Taxi in Mumbai. We ordered below: -Divine Passion: Passion fruit-based drink mixed with him and Bombay sapphire 150 served along with passion fruit hanging on to the glass. -Sober Sherlock: Sweet sour mocktail blended perfectly with sweet lime juice, strawberry, and rose syrup. Served in a very unique way that catches our eye. -Lamb Kheema Nachos: Lamb kheema finely mixed with their sauce and serves along with nachos and cheese. Nachos are crispy and kheema is tender and great to have. -Chicken Potstickers: Chicken dumplings uniquely fried and served with firecracker sauce. -Morrocan Fish Tikka: Betki fish very much fresh and tender, marinated perfectly in tikka and served with smoked bell pepper harissa. -Korean Chilli Prawns Fried Rice: Traditional fried rice but made in Korean chilli sauce it's a bit on spicer side but that's what makes it fun and great to have. -Baked Salmon with Jhol Consomme: I have never had perfectly baked salmon so Welly marinated or served with consomme jhol, it is one of their finest dishes on the menu. -Elderflower Panna Cotta: Another finest in Panna cotta I do not have words to describe. It's a must-have one if you are there. Try out their sober Sherlock and Divine passion, nachos, Korean chilli prawns fried rice, baked salmon and Panna cotta Quality- good Quantity- enough for one Do visit them and enjoy your dining experience.