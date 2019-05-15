Everyone's Favourite: Bookmark These Chaat Corners In The City

We've been frequenting this shop in Four Bungalows since we were in our teens and the dahi bhel here for just INR 60 is the bomb. The murmura is garnished with the right amount of spices, and topped with a generous quantity of dahi. In case you're an Andheri kid, you must find your way to Anupam Sweets.

P.S- You can also go for their special dahi vada for INR 85 and the Sindhi pani puri for INR 65.