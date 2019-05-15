We may once in a while like spending on fine-dines and Instagram the posh life, but what never goes out of fashion, is a well-made plate of delectable chaat. We love it in all forms, shapes, and sizes, and every bite of it takes us closer to what heaven would feel like. And if you love your chaat too, you've got to keep this list handy, friend.
Everyone's Favourite: Bookmark These Chaat Corners In The City
Anupam Sweets, Andheri
We've been frequenting this shop in Four Bungalows since we were in our teens and the dahi bhel here for just INR 60 is the bomb. The murmura is garnished with the right amount of spices, and topped with a generous quantity of dahi. In case you're an Andheri kid, you must find your way to Anupam Sweets.
P.S- You can also go for their special dahi vada for INR 85 and the Sindhi pani puri for INR 65.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Gupta Chaat Center, Matunga
Want to get experimental in the chaat scene? Try the Sev Puri Sandwich for INR 90 at Gupta Chaat Center. This one started as a tiny establishment and has grown with time for the lip-smacking chaat that they assemble. It's pretty famous amongst college and office goers, and we guarantee a plate refill once you start your chaat marathon here.
- Price for two: ₹ 250
Khau Gully, Ghatkopar
Now Mumbai has no dearth of Khau Gullies but what stands out is the one at Ghatkopar East. If you're asking why, we'd recommend you to go and try some ice cold pani puri at Jai Durga Pani Puri Center for INR 30 a plate, and some sev batata puri and papri chaat at Chaat Center. After gorging here, you'll know why we recommended this.
Kailash Parbat (Several Outlets)
This one's a tad-bit pricey, but undoubtedly one of the main players in the chaat maidan. Go for their chaat platters (INR 379 onward) and if you're ordering a separate dish, call for halwai ki mater kachori, a speciality here. They're also known for giving innovative spins to the regular chaats and coming up with dishes like Bombay basket chaat (INR 219), Thai bhel (INR 199) and the mirchi kachori chaat (INR 189.)
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Guru Kripa, Sion
You already know of the samosa chhole here and let's admit it, nothing can beat that gobsmacking dish here. But when you're here, try the samosa chaat (INR 40) and thank us later.
Fun Fact: Most of the samosas that you eat at Multiplexes, are sourced from Guru Kripa.
- Price for two: ₹ 350
Sindh Paani Puri House, Chembur
Ever tried a Bhajiya Chaat? If you haven't yet, add this joint in Chembur to your list. Their button papdi chaat (a speciality from Ulhasnagar) is famous as well. And in case you have a huge appetite, end it with the dahi and pani puri, oh and the dahi kachori too. Basically, everything's super tasty here and don't ask us to choose one.
P.S - Everything here is super cheap and within INR 100.
Ram Shyam Stall, Santacruz
Ram Shyam at Santacruz doles out some incredibly good street food. Here, the chaats are not only packed with flavours, but also the kind that get you addicted to. We fell for the dahi papdi chaat that's made with cold curd, sweet and spicy chutneys and crunchy puris. Their pani puri (INR 70) is exceptionally good as well, with perfectly balanced flavours.
P.S - There’s a queue for the pani puris here, so make sure you get here early.
- Price for two: ₹ 150
Swati Snacks, Tardeo
The Tardeo outpost of Swati Snacks is probably the one place that makes to everyone’s must-eat list in Mumbai, and as legend goes we might even bump into Mukesh Ambani and family on Sunday mornings. Though a common chaat item, you won't find a Dahi Puri (INR 155) as tasty as the one made here. A bit on the higher side when it comes to prices, their chaat is totally worth the hype.
- Price for two: ₹ 450
