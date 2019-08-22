A splash in the pool, a soak of the water, blaring of good music and a little tipple to accompany – all these elements make for a fun party, and are possible to have, even within Mumbai. We have found a few pool party venues round the city that have a good pool, service and music to get the party started.
Booze, Swimming And More: How And Where To Throw A Pool Party In Mumbai
The Raheja Classique Club
In Oshiwara, Andheri, Raheja Classique Club is a good option if you’re looking to throw a pool party, as it is a private club and has a big lagoon-shaped swimming pool. Although, like most clubs requires membership, you can as a non-member rent out its facilities with the reference of a member (which they can help you to get) You have to pay for the catering and ask for pool services separately, which isn’t exorbitant.
Price: For snacks, it costs somewhere around INR 1,000 per person for a non-vegetarian plate ; and INR 850 per person for a vegetarian plate (plus taxes) and the swimming rentals are close to INR 280 per adult.
C’est La Vie
There’s no doubt that C’est La Vie is well known for their facilities and quite frankly, for the gorgeous open-air (with a shed) swimming pool area, with a café and bar attached. It’s a great place that throws pool parties too. For a smaller gathering too, you can get in touch with them and go for the a’la carte menu instead, and they can serve alcohol by the bottle or bucket.
Price: For a full-blown party, they usually need a minimum of 40 people, in which a plate would be for INR 2,000 and for anyone who will be dipping in the pool, the charge INR 800 per person.
St Regis
The St Regis has (like everything else it offers) a gorgeous infinity swimming pool. They also host and organize poolside parties here, however a dip in the pool is something you might have to negotiate as they aren’t really open to it. Throwing a soiree here is definitely an expensive affair. The minimum number of people can start at 20-25 and go up till even 70 guests.
Price: Depending on the food options and liquor package, it can start from INR 5,500 per plate and go further up.
Ramada
Juhu’s Ramada Hotel organizes great pool parties, and the management is very accommodative to work with. The minimum number can start up from 25 people and go up till a large 150 people group as well.
Price: The rates do vary on what you choose but are usually INR 1,750 (plus taxes) per plate (that's inclusive of alcohol too)
