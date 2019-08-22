Booze, Swimming And More: How And Where To Throw A Pool Party In Mumbai

In Oshiwara, Andheri, Raheja Classique Club is a good option if you’re looking to throw a pool party, as it is a private club and has a big lagoon-shaped swimming pool. Although, like most clubs requires membership, you can as a non-member rent out its facilities with the reference of a member (which they can help you to get) You have to pay for the catering and ask for pool services separately, which isn’t exorbitant.

Price: For snacks, it costs somewhere around INR 1,000 per person for a non-vegetarian plate ; and INR 850 per person for a vegetarian plate (plus taxes) and the swimming rentals are close to INR 280 per adult.