Pack Your Bags And Head To These 5 Amazing Destinations In & Around Gujarat

This UNESCO World Heritage site is located just around the historic city of Champaner, filled with forts and neighbouring hills of Pavagadh. Along with the imposing forts, expect to find many temples, both Hindu and Jain, five beautiful mosques and a few small palaces.

If you’re looking for specific sites that are must-sees, we’d recommend the often visited Kalika Mata temple (there will be a lot of steps), the Jama Masjid mosque and the large, heavily fortified citadel.

The nearest domestic airport is Vadodara approx 42 kms away, and Champaner has its own railway station. Buses and taxis are easily available from the railway station.