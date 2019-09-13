Planet Superheroes Has Cartoon T-Shirts & Accessories 90s Kids Will Love

You know how you sometimes browse through random websites and suddenly stumble upon something that makes you go, ‘Oh my God! I want this’? Well, that’s what happened with us when we magically came across Planet Superheroes, and suddenly found our childhood buddies, Peppa Pig and Popeye make for rather amazing designs on t-shirts and accessories. And if you grew reading Tinkle, they have stuff with Suppandi and Shambu as well.

The designs immediately threw us back into the nineties, and they sure looked super comfy. And the best part is that there are t-shirts for both men, women and kids (we’re already imagining an evening with our childhood friends wearing these amazing tees).

The prices of their collection start from INR 499.

They also have a whole bunch of mobile cases, laptop sleeves, key chains and more where you can find these adorable cartoon characters in really cool designs. The website, as the name suggests, also has some amazing collections of the Marvel, GoT and Friends series and a whole lot more, so don’t forget to browse through it all.