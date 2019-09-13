For the nineties kid in you, Planet Superheroes has a very cool range of cartoon t-shirts and accessories that we think will completely take you back to your childhood.
Planet Superheroes Has Cartoon T-Shirts & Accessories 90s Kids Will Love
- Upwards: ₹ 249
- Available Online
- Nearest Metro Station: Western Express Highway
You know how you sometimes browse through random websites and suddenly stumble upon something that makes you go, ‘Oh my God! I want this’? Well, that’s what happened with us when we magically came across Planet Superheroes, and suddenly found our childhood buddies, Peppa Pig and Popeye make for rather amazing designs on t-shirts and accessories. And if you grew reading Tinkle, they have stuff with Suppandi and Shambu as well.
The designs immediately threw us back into the nineties, and they sure looked super comfy. And the best part is that there are t-shirts for both men, women and kids (we’re already imagining an evening with our childhood friends wearing these amazing tees).
The prices of their collection start from INR 499.
They also have a whole bunch of mobile cases, laptop sleeves, key chains and more where you can find these adorable cartoon characters in really cool designs. The website, as the name suggests, also has some amazing collections of the Marvel, GoT and Friends series and a whole lot more, so don’t forget to browse through it all.
Our cart is full with all the funky loot we could get our hands on while scrolling through Planet Superheroes, and we suggest you start shopping too.
