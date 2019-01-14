Planning A Friends Party, Head Out Here For Some Amazing Drinks & Food!

Amidst the hustle & bustle of the Sakinaka Metro station, nestles Mitron right inside Peninsula Grand Hotel and a house to pleasure seekers and if you want to escape the mundane humdrum existence. Meticulously calligraphed logo casts your mind back to the '90s when Friends (TV series) ruled television with the lives of six adults who lived a happening life. You can have a similar encounter once again. Saunter inside the lounge to resuscitate your inner self with a promise that you will remain happy what may come. Mitron is built on a humongous space adding a maximum space of 50+ people making it ideal for parties, get-togethers, office lunch/dinner, a date with your best friend or simply to unwind. The lounge is a reinvention to the demised Irani heritage that once used to be a full-fledged provision store. Picturesque interiors are worthy Instagram bait with filament bulbs retaining the brightness. There is a community table, a private snuggle and a common station for seating. Space is undoubtedly eccentric with a deliberate attempt to create a fusion Irani theme with vintage clocks, retro telephones, tea tables & royal chairs to mesmerise you with its décor. Don’t fluster if you miss those happy hours or discounts on drinks because Mitron has a Liquor Shop that offers drinks at MRP throughout the year, any time of the day. Their in-house bar has plenty of drinks waiting for you including community drinks & signature cocktails. Well talking about the menu, it's curated keeping in mind the mouth-watering chaknas with street food items & traces of Irani food. Banta Soda cocktail is their speciality with a lot of staff recommending it. For a refreshing start, have the Mitron Masala made with kokum syrup, chilly and jeera powder, chaat masala & ginger ale. The Hawa Ka Zhoka is restorative with in-house spice mix with pineapple, orange & lime juice. You must have tried vada pav many times now try Raju’s Cheese Chakli Pav stuffed with a slice of cheese & savoury snack chakli. Deep fried stuffed slice bread with chilli & cheese called Teekka Cheesy Pakoda is amazing too. If you crave non-vegetarian, start with Karara Tandoori Chicken Lollipop with deep fried tandoori chicken lollipop served with mint mayo followed by Rumali Prawns wrapped in thin flatbread accompanied with garlic mayo. A separate section in the menu is Kebabs & Tawas which cannot go unexplored and that goes without saying. Sultani Firdoshi Aloo is served with rich & shahi stuffed mushroom with cheese & vegetables. Being a mushroom lover, I vouched for Bharwan Tandoori Stuffed Mushroom with charcoal grilled stuffed mushroom with cheese & vegetables. Another speciality is Chicken Shammi Kebab with minced chicken melting in your mouth with secret Mitron spices served with mint chutney. We were so content with the appetizers that we skipped the main course and jumped straight to desserts where healthy Quinoa Kheer with warm gluten-free sweet delicacy flavoured with rosemary, mango & cardamom awaits you. The chef's recipe is Cookie Dough Pizza with dark chocolate ganache, gems, KitKat, chocolate cigar & vanilla ice cream making you fall in love with this dessert. Mitron is that pocket-friendly restaurant where can drag your friends, keep talking, sort out your differences and make your friends pay the bill because life is where friends are.