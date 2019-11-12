This Pocket Friendly Cafe Offers Amazing Italian & Mexican Cuisine, Drop By Now!

Me being a person whose entire student life has been in Sion I have been to Uncafe more than 2 times in the past 2 years. But must say the place has changed a lot right from the menu to the dishes the decor everything. The place is an Indian fusion food place along with Mexican, Italian, french cuisines. The menu is so well set with a wide range of options in appetizers and mains and it gives you the choice of choosing under every section of the menu being dedicated to the particular type of cuisine. The decor has an old touch of European culture making the place have a vintage touch to the cafe. Love the fairy lights all over the place making it look very pretty. The staff here is so courteous and so humble they suggest you the best on what would JayadivyaIyer-Bhukkadiyer: choose your pallet so that you have their best of best dishes from here. If you have your college group and want to have a pocket-friendly enjoyment over gourmet kind of food then this place is surely not to be missed. Must try 1-Blueberry Mocktail 2-Yuzu Mocktail 3-Jalapeno Poppers - Probably the best jalapeno popper I have ever had in Mumbai. 4- Pita Falafel Shots- Pita bread with hummus spread along with falafel patty served with garlic cheese sauce and olives. 5- Pizza 6-Pasta 7- Smoked BBq Cottage cheese Sizzlers - Not to miss out on the sizzlers as the quantity is worth the money and serves easily 3-4 people and has great flavours and perfect spices. Loved the place and a special mention to Imran for serving us and give the best of suggestions for my meal.