Sanjay Lunch Home: A Pocket-Friendly Outlet With Yum Food!

Fast Food Restaurants

Sanjay Lunch Home

Vashi, Navi Mumbai
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

F-7/S-7, Near Gawdev Mander, Sector 10, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

What Makes It Awesome?

Sanjay Lunch Home is a small non-a.c restaurant capacity wise with neat ambience but the food covers up for that. The must try dishes over here are veg thali, chicken hakka noodles, mughlai chicken, butter chicken, chicken neer dosa and all types of sea foods taste very good and very pocket friendly as compared to other expensive restaurants. The service is quite good and on time as well

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Kids

