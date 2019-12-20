Sanjay Lunch Home is a small non-a.c restaurant capacity wise with neat ambience but the food covers up for that. The must try dishes over here are veg thali, chicken hakka noodles, mughlai chicken, butter chicken, chicken neer dosa and all types of sea foods taste very good and very pocket friendly as compared to other expensive restaurants. The service is quite good and on time as well
Sanjay Lunch Home: A Pocket-Friendly Outlet With Yum Food!
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 350
- Delivery Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Kids
