Chill With Your Friends Over Good Food At This Cute Little Cafe In Thane!

Cafes

Pokket Cafe

Thane Area, Thane
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shop 8-A, Ground Floor, Chendani Bunder Road, Jambli Naka, Thane West, Maharashtra

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

'Pokket Cafe' located here besides the Bandodkar College, Thane is one of the best Casual Cafés out here in Thane. I would definitely recommend this place anytime. - Here you can find a great atmosphere and it's really a good place to chill out with your friends. - The ambiance is very nice, the decor done is neat and bright, also playlist here is great, and therefore here you would mostly find the good young crowd. - Now let's get talking about the food and the beverages we had, and would surely recommend; 1. Food: - Pokket Signature Grilled Sandwich. - Peri-Peri Maggi. - Pokket Signature French Fries. - Tandoori Paneer Crust Pizza. 2. Beverages: - Ferrero Chocolaty. - French Vanilla Cawa. - Butterscotch Mastani. - Watermelon Mojito.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Bae

