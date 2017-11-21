We tried pole dancing at pole artist Aarifa Bhinderwala’s Pole Burnt Home in Juhu and boy, were we surprised or what?! We’re certain this is one of the most fun ways to get fit and here’s why.
Get Graceful, Get Fit: Sign Up For This Pole-Dancing Class In Juhu
What’s It About?
Nobody ever said pole dancing would be easy, but we’re all for challenges and took this one up thinking we’d get past it with ease. We were wrong. But the biggest myth about pole dancing is that one needs to be extremely strong to do this form of dance-workout. Pole dancing actually builds your core strength slowly.
But what’s guaranteed is that by the end of one series, you will walk out a different person- upped confidence, better physique and flexibility, better core strength and so on. So be prepared to be sore the day after your first couple of classes {we swear we’re crying in pain as we type this}.
How Does It Work?
If you’re pole dancing, firstly, remember to be dressed in clothes that are comfortable, but at the same time show your body {you will be watching yourself in the mirror and you need to know how your body moves}. We suggest you wear a pair of shorts and either a sports-bra or a t-shirt. You have to carry two towels with you – one to clean yourself and the other, to clean the pole. Also, do not moisturise before class because it will make things worse.
One session lasts for 60 minutes, and includes warm up, spins, pull ups and drills, after which you practice for the dance for 40 minutes. You end the session with cool down stretches. The moves aren’t easy at all. You have to be very attentive because one slip and you could fall {which is natural}. So ensure your grip is good and you’re getting the technique right. Don’t hasten into learning what you’ve always seen on television {those epic swirls}. You will get there, one step at a time.
You can learn this form either in a private session or in groups. At the studio, she takes private one-on-one sessions and group batches of four students for the Pole Burnt Series One on the weekends. Series One comprises eight sessions of an hour each spread over a period of eight weeks. For this, you need to pay a fee of INR 8,800.
So, We’re Saying…
We loved pole dancing. It was one of the best dance and work-out forms we’ve tried and we swear nothing else will make you as flexible as this. If you want to get that perfect hourglass figure and get abs that could give Katrina Kaif tough competition, then you know what you’ve got to do. And it helps that it’s also, over all, very sexy.
You can contact Aarifa on aarifa.pole.burnt@gmail.com or you can find her here on Instagram.
