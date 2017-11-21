Get Graceful, Get Fit: Sign Up For This Pole-Dancing Class In Juhu

If you’re pole dancing, firstly, remember to be dressed in clothes that are comfortable, but at the same time show your body {you will be watching yourself in the mirror and you need to know how your body moves}. We suggest you wear a pair of shorts and either a sports-bra or a t-shirt. You have to carry two towels with you – one to clean yourself and the other, to clean the pole. Also, do not moisturise before class because it will make things worse.

One session lasts for 60 minutes, and includes warm up, spins, pull ups and drills, after which you practice for the dance for 40 minutes. You end the session with cool down stretches. The moves aren’t easy at all. You have to be very attentive because one slip and you could fall {which is natural}. So ensure your grip is good and you’re getting the technique right. Don’t hasten into learning what you’ve always seen on television {those epic swirls}. You will get there, one step at a time.

You can learn this form either in a private session or in groups. At the studio, she takes private one-on-one sessions and group batches of four students for the Pole Burnt Series One on the weekends. Series One comprises eight sessions of an hour each spread over a period of eight weeks. For this, you need to pay a fee of INR 8,800.