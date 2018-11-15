Poops! We Found A Gift For Your Friend Who Is Obsessed With The Poop Emoji

Mango People is an online shopping website that curates quirky, off-beat products from home decor to gadgets to apparel. However, we stumbled across our favourite product and it’s out of the world awesome – a poop emoji power bank. That’s right, we gave in to this adorable emoji that has been ruling our lives ever since it was released for humans to digitally express their opinions.

We’ve seen Indian film actress, Nargis Fakhri’s famous poop emoji cushion cum best friend as she fondly called Mr Fecal made appearances in her Instagram posts and we were fascinated. Now we have our own Mr Fecal who will not only let us charge our phone but be our forever best friend.

It’s funny (for people who share the same sense of humour as us), super helpful and adorable really. It comes with one power bank and one micro USB charging chord (to charge Mr Fecal). It does not come with charging chord (use your own) it will charge the phone twice a day. They deliver across India and for order above INR 1,000 they offer free delivery. The items generally get delivered between there to seven working days.

