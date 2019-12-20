Is Pop Pilates The Newest And Trendiest Workout In Town? We Think It Is!

Sweety Gupta offers pop-pilates across the city, at Tangerine Arts Studio, The Space in Juhu and at Bodyholics. Pop Pilates is basically dance on the mat as it takes the traditional pilates a notch higher. It works on simple principle, pilates moves are combined with music which turns out to be an extremely high-intensity workout. It’s a 55-minute mat-based workout, wherein you’ll find yourself seamlessly flowing from one move to another, all the way keeping your base on the floor-mat.