The services are decent and prompt. The menu is pretty exhaustive with excellent drinks and delicious food. The cocktails are a good mix. Talking about the food, the starters and sizzlers are worthy. The portion size of the sizzlers is right and sufficient. Oh, and the place gets a bit crowded, so I won't recommend it for a family gathering. Also, they have happy hours!
Swing By Pop Tate's For A Variety Of Starters, Cocktails & More
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
- Delivery Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
The burgers and the pizzas could be better. Patties were frozen and didn't have a good taste.
How Much Did It Cost?
INR 1,000 - INR 3,000
Best To Go With?
Big Group and Bae
Also On Pop Tate's
Other Outlets
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
- Delivery Available
Comments (0)