Swing By Pop Tate's For A Variety Of Starters, Cocktails & More

Bars

Pop Tate's

Malad West, Mumbai
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Parth Business Plaza, 7th Floor, Link Road, Mith Chowki, Malad West, Mumbai

View 4 Other Outlets

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

The services are decent and prompt. The menu is pretty exhaustive with excellent drinks and delicious food. The cocktails are a good mix. Talking about the food, the starters and sizzlers are worthy. The portion size of the sizzlers is right and sufficient. Oh, and the place gets a bit crowded, so I won't recommend it for a family gathering. Also, they have happy hours!

What Could Be Better?

The burgers and the pizzas could be better. Patties were frozen and didn't have a good taste.

How Much Did It Cost?

INR 1,000 - INR 3,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group and Bae

Other Outlets

Pop Tate's

Lower Parel, Mumbai
4.1

Trade Garden Building, Ground Floor, Unit 2, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai

Pop Tate's

Andheri West, Mumbai

Shiv Shopping Centre, 5 1/2 Bungalows, JP Road, 7 Bungalows, Andheri West, Mumbai

Pop Tate's

Kalyan, Mumbai
4.3

Talauli Naka, Near Padgha Toll Naka, Mumbai - Nashik Highway NH-3, Kalyan West, Mumbai

Pop Tate's

Panvel, Navi Mumbai
4.5

Orion Mall, 3rd Floor, Near ST, Panvel, Navi Mumbai

