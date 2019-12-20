Check Out Pop Tate's Newest Outlet At Orion Mall Asap!

Pop Tate's is located in Orion mall, panvel. It is on the 3rd floor of the Orion mall. It is famous for its amazing and tasty food and this outlet also serves the same tasty food like its other outlets. We started off with some mocktails. They have a nice variety of mocktails from which I tried the summer breeze and the after glow. Bot the drinks were refreshing enough. Starters:- 1. Poptates fried chicken - this is their specialty pop Tate's fried chicken which is boneless and they serve it with Schezwan sauce. 2. Chicken pops - the chicken pops were the same as the fried chicken just smaller in size. They are the same as the chicken popcorn. 3. Chicken tandoori pizza - the pizza was nice and cheesy and the shredded chicken on top of it was just amazing. 4. Old monk chicken wings - nice chicken wings cooked in barbecue sauce, they were very tasty. 5. Chicken Piri Piri kebabs -this was some amazing type of kebabs I never tasted. It is a must-try dish. Mains:- 1. Chicken tikka biryani - the representation of the Biryani was just top-notch and the chicken tikka in it was amazing. The rice was perfectly cooked and mixed well with chicken tikka. 2. Chicken steak sizzler - sizzlers are a specialty in pop Tate's and I liked the chicken steak sizzler very much. 3. Chicken lasagne - the perfect dish for a meal and for all cheese lovers. Nice small minced chicken meat mixed well with the cheese. in all a perfect dish. Dessert, Sizzling chocolate brownie - nice brownie with lots of nuts and vanilla ice-cream on top of it. The ambience of this place is also very nice and the staff is also very helpful. In all, it is a nice place to try some amazing food if you are living in Panvel.