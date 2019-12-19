This Popular Vegetarian Restaurant Serves Amazing Sizzlers & Lasagna!

Daffodils 23 offers indoor & outdoor seating with simple decor, cosy ambience, comfortable seating, multi-cuisine food options ranging from North Indian, Chinese & Continental cuisine. Highly Recommended from our order -Food: Veg Manchow Soup; Humti Dumti; Manchurian dry; Paneer Hill Top Sizzling; Lasagne; Enchiladas; Ulta Rumali Papad -Drinks: Daffodils 23 Booster; Berry Berry & Perfect Lady. They serve delicious sizzlers but we wanted to try their Mexican cuisine so didn't order them. They are quite popular & piping hot sizzlers smelt amazing while coming out of the kitchen. 😍 Our Appetisers were more of Indian / Chinese mix whereas we preferred Mexican cuisine in our Main Course along Pav Bhajji Fondue & Thai Green Curry. I would suggest have their Indian, Chinese appetisers & go for their Mexican main Course instead of fondue, pizzas & pasta which is common elsewhere. Their Mexican food especially lasagna & enchiladas are delicious, well cooked, great stuffed & oozes with cheese. Elaborated Menu, full bar available, good quality, decent quantity, polite staff, quick service at reasonable prices make Daffodils 23 perfect for regular visits as a couple, with family or in large groups.