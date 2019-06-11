Drop By Pot Pourri For An Amazing Range Of Prawns & Cocktails

When it comes to budget-friendly hangout places with happening ambience, Pot Pourri is my favourite option. The place has some good decor as well as mouthwatering food and quenching drinks. The outlet is in Inorbit Mall hardly 5 minutes walk from Vashi railway station. The staff here is also very much cooperative and polite. Mine favourite is their quick bites kind of food they serve like their Beer Batter Prawns where the prawns were well cooked and served with sweet & tangy chutney which accompanied it very well. Also, their cocktails are worth a try like their Californication which was a great infusion of dark rum & pineapple. In mains tried their Chicken Fajita Sizzler which had some veggies - potato wedges - Chicken Fajita with some rice. It was good in taste and good enough in quantity.