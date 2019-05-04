Aromas Cafe & Bistro In Mumbai Serves Cool Quick Bites

Aromas Cafe & Bistro is a very spacious Cafe with a decent amount of seating. Swings at the entrance are damn cute. Decent decor & peaceful ambience with decent crowd & background music is an added bonus. This Pure Veg Aroma outlet will surprise you with the extensive food menu they offer their customers. Recommended Dishes from Our Order are: Creole Potatoes; Naaaanza; Potato Cheese Slider; Daal khichdi Arancini with Chutney Mayo; Roasted Garlic & Mushroom Risotto; Veg Stroganoff especially the Dessert: Homemade Dessert Tootsie we sipped a few Drinks which was very much refreshing * Cafe Mocha with whipped cream and Cappuccino, Chamomile Flowers-Exotic Tea, Green Apple Frizzer and Lemon Ice Tea