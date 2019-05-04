Aromas Cafe & Bistro In Mumbai Serves Cool Quick Bites

Cafes

Aromas Cafe & Bistro

Bandra West, Mumbai
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Mamta Building, Ground Floor, Waterfield Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

View 5 Other Outlets

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Aromas Cafe & Bistro is a very spacious Cafe with a decent amount of seating. Swings at the entrance are damn cute. Decent decor & peaceful ambience with decent crowd & background music is an added bonus. This Pure Veg Aroma outlet will surprise you with the extensive food menu they offer their customers. Recommended Dishes from Our Order are: Creole Potatoes; Naaaanza; Potato Cheese Slider; Daal khichdi Arancini with Chutney Mayo; Roasted Garlic & Mushroom Risotto; Veg Stroganoff especially the Dessert: Homemade Dessert Tootsie we sipped a few Drinks which was very much refreshing * Cafe Mocha with whipped cream and Cappuccino, Chamomile Flowers-Exotic Tea, Green Apple Frizzer and Lemon Ice Tea

How Much Did It Cost?

₹5,00 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

Other Outlets

Aromas Cafe

Powai, Mumbai

Ventura Building, Ground Floor, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai, Mumbai

Aromas Cafe & Bistro

Andheri West, Mumbai
4.2

Link Plaza Commercial Complex, 13 & 14,Bhau Tatoba Toraskar Marg, Andheri West, Mumbai

Aromas Cafe

Vile Parle West, Mumbai
4.1

Gazebo House, Below Country Club Fitness, Gulmohar Road, Vile Parle West, Mumbai

Aromas Cafe

Thane Area, Thane
4.2

The Walk, Shop 4, Hiranandani Estate Road, Thane West, Maharashtra

aromas cafe

Vashi, Navi Mumbai
3.9

Central Mall, 3rd Floor, Next to Home Center, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

