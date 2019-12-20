If you’re up for a traditional Marathi meal, then you’ve got to make your way to Potoba.
Head To Potaba In Mahim If You're Craving Simple But Delicious Marathi Food
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 500
- Delivery Available
Shortcut
Chow Down
A good alternative to the ever-famous Aaswad, Potoba excels in serving delicious and tasty, traditional vegetarian Marathi cuisine. The eatery is nice and bright, and very peaceful, perfect for a delightful lunch.
When here, try their thalipeeth, pitla-bhakari and waran bhat, three amazingly well-made dishes.
Their food is simple, yet sumptuous. They also have various other options, in case a Maharashtrian affair doesn’t catch your fancy.
So, We're Saying...
If you’re up for an easy on the stomach yet delightful food, then try Potoba the next time you’re around Mahim.
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 500
- Delivery Available
Comments (0)