Head To Potaba In Mahim If You're Craving Simple But Delicious Marathi Food

A good alternative to the ever-famous Aaswad, Potoba excels in serving delicious and tasty, traditional vegetarian Marathi cuisine. The eatery is nice and bright, and very peaceful, perfect for a delightful lunch.

When here, try their thalipeeth, pitla-bhakari and waran bhat, three amazingly well-made dishes.

Their food is simple, yet sumptuous. They also have various other options, in case a Maharashtrian affair doesn’t catch your fancy.