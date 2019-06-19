Knotty Yard Is A Pretty Chill Place To Hang Out With Amazing Food & Drinks

Knotty yard is a good place for friends to chill. Knotty yard serves continental Italian and north Indian cuisine. Drinks here are amazing and must try them. Limited and awesome mocktails are available here Knotty yard is located above china valley restaurant, near Hiranandani bus depot, Powai. For lunch, I had chicken sliders which were very good. Then I had peri peri cracky prawns. In mocktails, I had Anarkali and Knotty punch. For Mains, I had ghee roast lamb with butter kulcha and Malabar paratha. Desserts were mocha fudge cake with vanilla ice-cream and caramel sauce & ras malai tres leches. Both desserts were tasty and amazing.