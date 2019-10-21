Practical Meets Cute At This One-Stop-Shop

Miniso is a lifestyle brand inspired by Japanese aesthetics and design. The store got us hooked for its great combination of usability and lovely design.

We love that the store is divided into different sections based on what you might be looking for. For make-up lovers, they've got a section dedicated to Korean-style make-up that's all about those subtle lips and perfectly-arched brows. We especially love their pocket-friendly perfumes that come in different sizes. For all you home accessory junkies, there's cute mugs, flasks, organisers, and more. If you love all things adorable, you'll definitely love their plushies, stationery and notebooks. Fashion isn't far behind either, and we liked their collection of pretty and affordable handbags, backpacks, basics and more.

All in all, this store truly is a one-stop-shop with a fun aesthetic that's got something for you especially if you like the clean, minimal style they follow or if you've got a penchant for all things kawaii- well, you'll find something here too!