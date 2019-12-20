Broke But Hungry? Have An Authentic Malvani Thali Under INR 200 At This Eatery

A must-try if you’re working in and around Fort, and if you love seafood so much, this might be worth a lovely Sunday afternoon drive. Run by Manisha, the owner’s daughter, Pradeep Gomantak serves delectable non-vegetarian thalis which consist of dishes that are usually found in the Hindu homes of Goa. It is a tiny, well-lit eatery which sees a serpentine queue of people lining up to grab a quick meal. One might not be able to procure individual tables here, and would have to share their tables with others.