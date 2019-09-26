Go Premium: Our Guide To High Street Shopping In Khar

AND is Anita Dongre's ready-to-wear high street fashion label. Step into the store and browse their collection of smart westernwear that's got everything from business-ready formals to weekend casuals to choose from. What's great is that their collection changes with each season, so there's always something new to update your wardrobe! They've got dresses, tunics, tops, bottoms, and accessories too in store.

Get dresses at INR 2,499, tops at 1,299, and pants at 1,899.