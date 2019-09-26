Go Premium: Our Guide To High Street Shopping In Khar
Sketchers
American sports and lifestyle shoe brand Sketchers offers a wide selection of footwear that ranges for casual leisurewear shoes to athletic sportswear. There's a wide variety of styles to choose from for both men and women, and they also have a collection of shoes for kids. Sketchers also has athletic clothing like tees, joggers, tank tops and jackets.
Prices start at INR 2,299.
Charles & Keith
Charles & Keith offers a fantastic selection of stylish shoes, handbags and accessories for women. Whether you're looking for the perfect pair of flats to pair up with your boyfriend jeans, a chic pair of towering heels for your club-ready dress or a pair of ballets for your fave summer dress, you're sure to find something while browsing the store. They've also got a great collection of trendy handbags that are particularly apt for work.
Prices start at INR 4,999.
BIBA
If you're looking for ethnic wear for casual or festive occasions, BIBA in Khar has a great selection you can browse through. There are wearable kurtis that are perfect for office wear, plus entire designer sets for the festive occasions. We especially love the beautiful anarkali sets that are flattering for every silhouette.
Prices for kurtas start at INR 999.
AND
AND is Anita Dongre's ready-to-wear high street fashion label. Step into the store and browse their collection of smart westernwear that's got everything from business-ready formals to weekend casuals to choose from. What's great is that their collection changes with each season, so there's always something new to update your wardrobe! They've got dresses, tunics, tops, bottoms, and accessories too in store.
Get dresses at INR 2,499, tops at 1,299, and pants at 1,899.
Chumbak
Quirky decor, clothing, lifestyle and gifting options - that's what you'll get at Chumbak. This bright store greets you with a burst of colours and patterns as soon as you step in. Browse the collection for fun, bright and peppy additions to your wardrobe or your home.
Dresses from 1,295, tops from 695, cushions from 595, rugs from 2,995.
Indya
Indya's got a gorgeous collection of ethnic and ino-western wear that we love. There's kurtas, tops, skirts, bottoms and dupattas as well as co-ord sets that make it oh-so-easy to shop a particular look. Their clothing is on-trend and fashionable, perfect for the festive season too.
Tunics priced at INR 2,400, skirts from INR 2,400, co-ords from INR 1,780, and kurta sets from INR 3,400.
Ekaani
Ekaani has a flagship store in Khar and has a wide selection of imported Italian gifts and decorative pieces. From silver-plated ornate tea trays to elegant ceramics, crystal-ware, photo frames, jewellery boxes and more, there's a lot to choose from here. The store stocks high-end labels from Versace to Noritake and Roberto Cavalli.
Prices start at around INR 1,000 - INR 3,000.
Linen Club
Linen Club in Khar is your go-to for stylish linens and smart daily wear that's perfect for our usually warm and humid weather. Tailored in breathable fabrics, their styles are contemporary and we love the range of bright colours too. Browse their collection of shirts, trousers, jackets, kurtas and sarees. They also have bandis, a modern styling of the traditional Nehru jacket.
Prices start at INR 999 for scarves and shirts from INR 1,699.
