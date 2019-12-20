Lemon Tart, French Cheesecake & More: SoBo Is Now Home To A Premium French Patisserie

When it comes to lip-smacking desserts, nothing beats the good old and classic French ones, amirite? And we love everything about them. The fluffiness, the richness and creaminess, the lovely fruit flavours and impeccable plating. Now, if French desserts hold a special place in your hearts, we've found you a paradise in SoBo. Located in prime South Mumbai, Gât’Oh patisserie brings classy and authentic French style desserts straight to you.

On offer are lip-smacking desserts such as Symphonie (a rich chocolate mousse with a raspberry centre), Opera Cake (a classic chocolate-coffee alliance), amongst other classic desserts such as Paris Brest, Baked Cheesecake, Pecan Tart, Lemon Tarts and more. If tea time eats tempt you, then take your pick from Orange Almond Cake, Palmiers, Madeleines, amongst other delicious nibbles.

The dessert menu has been carefully curated by the founder and chef-patissier, Shanaya Dastur, who brings along her skill sets from her training and experiences in Paris.