Premium Labels & Pretty Décor: Your Guide To Shopping On Hughes Road

There’s a reason we love Hughes Road in South Mumbai. Wide roads, lush greenery across and an entire stretch of our favourite brands. Year after year, premium brands started popping up on this stretch, transforming it into a luxury shopping hub for chic and classy Indian wear. Hughes Road, which was once popular for Costa Coffee or Crosswords, is now home to premium luxury brands like Ritu Kumar, Raymonds, Bombay Shirt Company and many more. Read on.
House of Anita Dongre
This one’s a paradise for brides to be! There’s no way you wouldn’t find your dream wedding outfit in this haveli-themed luxury boutique. Huge wooden doors, yellow lighting and the collection laid neatly and spaciously – it’s literally a mini palace you’re entering. With detailed expertise and specialisation in bridal and groom luxury couture, Anita Dongre’s collection extracts deep inspiration of India’s culture-rich states like Rajashthan, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. The highly trained staff in the store took us around the spacious boutique, during which they exhibited some of her bespoke Gotta Patti bridal lehengas and handwoven Banarasi sarees. The price range of their collection starts from INR 75,000 and goes up to INR 2,50,000.
Amara
A luxurious designer abode, Amara curates the best collections of approximately 50 high-end designers under one roof. So, they’re giving you multiple options in just one space, where you get to check out the best that all the designers have to offer. Every corner in their store screams of elegance, style and ultimate sophistication. From traditional Indian wear to contemporary and indo-western and from bright hues to soothing pastels – they have an array of choice in terms of fabrics, patterns and colours. Their collection is spread across two floors and we’d say don’t miss out on the top floor, which also has branded footwear and handbags.
Meena Bazaar
This one's has always been our favourite for their innovative colour coordinated window display. What started as a small saree shop in Chandini Chowk in Delhi is now a high-end designer boutique known nationally and internationally for its timeless and evergreen ethnic Indian wear – lehengas, sarees, kurtis, accessories etc.
From casual and office wear to traditional bridal wear their collection specialises in hand embroidered thread work called Gotha Patti. The price range of their wedding wear collection starts from INR 15,000. We fell in love with their bright red Banarasi saree with fine golden thread work on it.
Shyamal & Bhumika
Started by duo designers in 2003, their collection draws inspiration from our rich Indian culture which dates back to many years ago. Using their keen understanding of fashion and love for India’s heritage and artisan techniques, the duo is connecting India to the world by using fashion as a medium. Most of their collection, especially the bridal lehengas, in the South Mumbai’s outlet reflects the ancient artisan technique called the ‘Pita Work’. Which is essentially using metal stripes like gold or silver to design the fabric and then tapping it with heavy metal to make it look uniform.
Their bridal couture starts from INR 2.5 lakhs. However, if you’re looking for something lighter, the range starts from INR 1.5 lakhs. While strolling around the store, our attention lingered on to a fancy catalogue which captured their latest collection called ‘Memoirs of a Maharani’. As the name suggests, this collections draws its inspiration from ancient havelis and royal queens.
Ritu Kumar
A name which needs no introduction and is almost synonymous with luxurious Indian wear fashion. The first woman to introduce the ‘boutique’ culture in India, her brand has always been our favourite for retaining rich Indian craftsmanship and yet managing to leave a contemporary mark in the fast-evolving fashion world. Her glamorous hand-made products are manufactured using the finest fabrics sourced from different states in India and the skills of hundreds of artisans.
Walk a few stores ahead and you’ll find her sub-brand called LABELS. Mainly for young urban women, this collection draws inspiration globally and incorporates design talents across boundaries to create unique and sophisticated products.
BIBA
Our go-to brand for trendy ethnic wear, BIBA has something for every taste, budget and occasion. A two-storeyed outlet, most of their collection - including casual cotton kurtis, dupattas, lehengas, cocktail gowns – is floral inspired. If you love floral designs and motifs, this place is for you. The average price of their wedding collection starts from INR 8,000. Also, if you’re a fan of wearing comfy kurtis to your workplace, BIBA has tons of cotton kurtis with multiple prints, styles and hues. Also, check out their bottom wear which is right behind the billing counter which includes an array of leggings and printed palazzos. If you’re looking for cute Indian wear for your little ones, this outlet has an entire section for girls as well.
Wishful by W
Known for their contemporary and mix and match style, Wishful’s collection is heavily inspired by the West, which is innovatively and seamlessly blended with Indian tastes. Bold prints, bright shades and modern touch - their collection is all set to provide a complete wardrobe solution to modern women.
For those who are fans of sustainable fashion, they’ve got something for you. They’ve launched an entire collection of YOLO dresses which is eco-friendly and made from a fibre called Livaeco, which helps to reduce the carbon footprints. So, if you’re looking for sustainable fashion which is elegant and chic, you must try out their collection.
Bagh
What if we say you can get the rich textile feel and ethnic Indian wear collection straight from Gujarat in Mumbai? Well, we too were equally stoked! Bagh, a newly opened store in Hughes Road, is an extension of Vadodara’s popular store called Seasons. The brand is known for its hand-woven Indian textiles, high quality, handcrafted fabrics and delicate designs. Their collections comprise of local artisan techniques like Kalamkari, vegetable dye printing, Ikats, Bandhani etc. So, if you’re looking to infuse rich culture in your wardrobe, we’d say you start from this store. A bright yellow coloured boutique and quirky window display, it’s hard to miss this store.
Raymonds
One of the most popular premium brands when it comes to finest men fabrics and tailoring, Raymonds is known for its fit-to-perfection stitching for suits and traditional sherwanis. This brand’s outlet in Hughes Road is particularly for grooms with a collection that mainly comprises of ethnic kurtas, fine sherwanis and offbeat suits. Breaking the conventional trend of sherwanis, this outlet had some quirky and bold coloured wedding outfits like deep blue, dusky pink, olive green, orange etc. Apart from these, there was a small section of accessories like bows, cufflinks, ties and shoes which were prettily adorned which literally makes it fun wall art. So, if you plan on being a funky groom on your wedding day, head to this outlet.
Bombay Shirt Company
Popularly known for their deep level of customisation, we love this brand for their efficient introduction of technology and product design into the men fashion and tailoring. From collars to buttons and from colours to fabrics, they help you get involved in every step of production. A small table, few samples of fabrics, pens and papers, and catalogues – sit with their expert design team and design your own shirts. Well, that’s the first option. If you want to go ahead with what’s already been stitched, they have multiple samples hung around the store. So, simply pick them up. The basic pricing of their servicing starts from INR 2,500.
Shopping can get tiring! That’s why Hughes Road has our favourite bevarages joint Starbucks and Doolally at your rescue. Simply head there and chill in the AC, while you sip some coffee or beer.
