Premium Labels & Pretty Décor: Your Guide To Shopping On Hughes Road

Started by duo designers in 2003, their collection draws inspiration from our rich Indian culture which dates back to many years ago. Using their keen understanding of fashion and love for India’s heritage and artisan techniques, the duo is connecting India to the world by using fashion as a medium. Most of their collection, especially the bridal lehengas, in the South Mumbai’s outlet reflects the ancient artisan technique called the ‘Pita Work’. Which is essentially using metal stripes like gold or silver to design the fabric and then tapping it with heavy metal to make it look uniform.

Their bridal couture starts from INR 2.5 lakhs. However, if you’re looking for something lighter, the range starts from INR 1.5 lakhs. While strolling around the store, our attention lingered on to a fancy catalogue which captured their latest collection called ‘Memoirs of a Maharani’. As the name suggests, this collections draws its inspiration from ancient havelis and royal queens.