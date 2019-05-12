H&M To Splash: Women's Brands To Shop At

This one in Navi Mumbai is supposedly the country's largest transit-oriented development mall. From shopping to food, to entertainment and what not, Seawoods Grand Central seems to up the mall game in every sense, and the variety of brands literally clean bowled us.

From H&M, Latin Quarters to Forever 21, Seawoods Grand Central is really grand, in terms of all the biggies it houses. So if you're brand conscious and a shopaholic, bookmarking this mall might just be the best decision you've taken.

