Yesterday I visited Vahnilla & Co which is one of the prettiest cafes of Thane! The Ambience & interiors of the cafe were vibrant & mesmerising The cafe had indoor seatings comprising of cosy couches for the bigger groups, along with high table seatings available on the outdoors. The service was also decent enough! We ordered: • In Burger Notorious B.I.G The cheesy vegetarian burger • In Gourmet Creams Marvin's Room • In Freakshakes Abel la ( Most recommended )
Drop By This Beautiful Instagrammable Cafe In Thane
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Comments (0)