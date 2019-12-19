Drop By This Beautiful Instagrammable Cafe In Thane

Fast Food Restaurants

Vahnilla & Co.

Thane Area, Thane
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Siddhachal Elite, Shop 14, Off. Pokhran Road 2, Thane West, Maharashtra

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Yesterday I visited Vahnilla & Co which is one of the prettiest cafes of Thane! The Ambience & interiors of the cafe were vibrant & mesmerising The cafe had indoor seatings comprising of cosy couches for the bigger groups, along with high table seatings available on the outdoors. The service was also decent enough! We ordered: • In Burger Notorious B.I.G The cheesy vegetarian burger • In Gourmet Creams Marvin's Room • In Freakshakes Abel la ( Most recommended )

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

