Prince Book Centre Is A 25-Year-Old Bookstore And Circulating Library!

We’re drawn to old book stores like moths to a flame. Like kids to ice-cream. Like most adults to a sale on the LBB app! *wink* You get the picture. So you can be sure that a walk down Pali road in Bandra had us hyperventilating the moment we glimpsed that familiar scene - books upon books, stacked one on top of the other, in neat piles, but in no order whatsoever. We ran to it. The shop seemed empty at first (to be fair, it was a Wednesday afternoon), and as we began browsing, we were welcomed by one half of the pair of brothers who owns the store. The store has been around for more than 25 years, and we loved the fact that he promptly pulled out old magazines and newspapers where this store had gotten featured. They’ve got mostly secondhand books, and we’ve got a special place in our hearts for those. They’ll cost you 20-40% less than MRP. And in the event that you’d like to clear up some space at home, and pass your books to someone else, Prince will return 50% off the amount you paid for the same book. A sweet deal, if you ask us. Bookmark this one for when you can’t make it to the street-libraries at Flora Fountain ;)