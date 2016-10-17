Visit 87-Year-Old Mukhtar Bhai, The Last Block Print-Maker In Mumbai

We looked around the shop, which featured barren walls and a wooden bench for visitors. Mukhtar bhai explained to us how these blocks are relevant even in today’s time and take time to be created. Showcasing wooden blocks with gorgeous intricate carvings of Indian motifs from Kalamkari to Mughal art – these blocks are used to printing patterns on fabric. The old karigar working away to glory has been doing this for more than 20 years now – and will make any block for you, from copper to wooden. The smallest block starts at INR 40, and can go up to INR 2,500, depending on how long the carvings take. The karigar does it all by hand, from scratch by hitting and moulding these designs on the block. Then, these blocks are dipped into ink and printed on fabrics that are supplied across the world, to Germany to France to even Brazil, something Mukhtar bhai says in passing. In fact, there was a queue already of men looking to buy the famous Bhai’s small handmade blocks.