A bunch of Mumbai-based design students have installed their artwork across Marine Lines, Worli Sea Face and Lower Parel and it’s free for everyone and anyone to see.
Beautiful Art Installations By Students Have Sprung Up Across South Mumbai
Shortcut
Impact Through Public Art
Sanket Avlani, founder at Taxi Fabric and a visiting faculty at ISDI Parsons Mumbai is teaching an elective titled ‘Impact Through Public Art‘ which he tells us is more of a practical course than anything, and hence the students had to work on a practical project. It began with three simple steps: inspiration, conceptualisation and the eventual execution. Therefore, students spent a few months working hard under Sanket’s guidance in bringing in these installations and setting them up in the select locations for the public to see and to enjoy.
What We Love
The relatable and intriguing installations that have been placed at apt locations. Four installations have been created by the product design students: Love Birds, Word Search, Puddles of Sky and the fascinating Lenticular Truth About The Mill Workers Of Parel.
All of these installations have been created in such a way that they are not only engaging but are also left open to the public’s interpretations. Just walk around Marine Drive and catch Love Birds perched on the rocks, of what we call is an ode to Mumbai’s way of romance. Similarly, Word Search is a beautiful installation set up against the backdrop of an old building with a wooden structure in Prabhadevi. Sanket tells us this one has been grabbing eyeballs of the public right, left and centre as they stand and try to figure out the puzzle. Other installations include Puddles of Sky at the Worli-Sea Face and lastly a beautiful 3D artwork done by the students that depicts the mill workers of the once-industrial heavy area of Parel.
#LBBTip: Since the Mill Workers Artwork is a 3D installation, once can see a different picture as and when you drive by it from different angles, something the students took upon themselves to laboriously create.
So, We're Saying...
These installations were put up only a few days back. Though it is not a permanent fixture {they will last as long as the public take care of it} we are excited about this beautiful influx of art in Mumbai’s public spaces. New York, Berlin, Rome are few of the few cities in the world that regularly organise public art and we are happy young local artists are taking upon themselves to spread the same joy in Mumbai. So go and take a walk along these installations. Our only LBB Tip is lets all respect the art and make sure it is there for months to come for people to discover, enjoy and ponder upon.
Find below the directions to these installations:
Love Birds at Marine Drive.
Word Search at Prabhadevi.
Puddles of Sky at Worli-Sea Face.
Lenticular Truth about the Mill Workers of Parel at Lower Parel.
Comments (0)