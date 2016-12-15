Beautiful Art Installations By Students Have Sprung Up Across South Mumbai

The relatable and intriguing installations that have been placed at apt locations. Four installations have been created by the product design students: Love Birds, Word Search, Puddles of Sky and the fascinating Lenticular Truth About The Mill Workers Of Parel.

All of these installations have been created in such a way that they are not only engaging but are also left open to the public’s interpretations. Just walk around Marine Drive and catch Love Birds perched on the rocks, of what we call is an ode to Mumbai’s way of romance. Similarly, Word Search is a beautiful installation set up against the backdrop of an old building with a wooden structure in Prabhadevi. Sanket tells us this one has been grabbing eyeballs of the public right, left and centre as they stand and try to figure out the puzzle. Other installations include Puddles of Sky at the Worli-Sea Face and lastly a beautiful 3D artwork done by the students that depicts the mill workers of the once-industrial heavy area of Parel.

#LBBTip: Since the Mill Workers Artwork is a 3D installation, once can see a different picture as and when you drive by it from different angles, something the students took upon themselves to laboriously create.