Endlessly Delicious Food & Desserts At Prithvi Cafe

Prithvi Cafe is a gem of a place in the vicinity of Juhu. A small little canteen outside the Prithvi theatre. It’s one of the iconic cafes in juhu. The combination of artistic culture place with good food. Recommend to go to this place in the evening as the place looks very beautiful with the lightings and all. Also, you can’t expect to get a place as soon as you reach there because this beautiful place is always crowded so when you visit you do have to wait for a little. But the patience results in good food. You get really amazing food here as I am in love with fish and chips so whichever places I go if it’s there on the menu it’s on my table also. Apart from this the worth trying dishes here are parathas, penne in mixed sauce, nachos with chicken and cheese after having such delicious dishes you still would have a little place in your stomach only for one thing and that is desserts, the waffles. A must try in Prithvi cafe is excessive chocolate waffles. I think apart from this whatever you try will be worth having. Thanks to the so good staff and hats off to them to managing so well and giving all the orders on with such a crowded place.