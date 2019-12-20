Kundan Love: The Quest For Traditional Jewellery Ends Here

It can be hard to find great traditional jewellery to go with outfits that you've painstakingly created. Most of us end up sticking to safe combos with gold/silver/oxidized jewellery, and sometimes, it just doesn't make the outfit pop like it should. That's why we love brands like Questa, for the vast range of traditional jewellery they offer.

A really pocket-friendly option for the jewellery-loving shopper, Questa has tons of options in countless colours and finishes - we even saw a rose-gold pair of studs!

Questa has baalis, jhumkas, gemstone earrings, CZ diamonds, and oxidised jewellery, too! The range starts at INR 199, and we're sure you'll be able to buy multiple pairs for a really big haul!