The Top 6 Laptop Repair Services In Mumbai For The Quickest Solutions

Have you been in a situation when you are working on that final draft of your presentation and your laptop gives up on you suddenly without any notice? This list of laptop repair wizards might just be the first thing you need after your friend accidentally tips your laptop off the table. Thank us later. 

Fast Computer Repair & Services, Navi Mumbai

If you live in or around Navi Mumbai, the wizards at Fast Computer Repair & Services will come to your house/office to fix the problem. They are very good with fixing both, software and hardware issues. Additionally, they will do a routine check and tell you even if you need to renew/upgrade your anti-virus subscription. They work from 10AM-10PM, and help is just a call/Whatsapp message away.

Pick-Up Service: Yes. Thank God!

Fast Computer Repair & Services

Shop 272, Near Balaji Movie Plex, Kopar Khairane, Navi Mumbai

Shanti Laptop Service, Lamington Road

Shanti Laptop Service, known to be one of the most affordable repair centres in the city is a small shop in Grant Road run by an extremely soft-spoken and polite gentleman, Mr Darshan Jain. 

Pick-up Service: No. You'll have to pay them a visit at their shop on Lamington Road. Trust us, it is worth the travel.

Shanti Laptop Service

4.7

Panditalay Building, Shop 2, Grant Road, Girgaon, Mumbai

Apple Laptop Repair, Andheri

What started out from the owner’s home, is now a chain of shops across Mira Road, Andheri East and West, and Bandra. From changing the keyboard to the screen, they have a solution for everything. 

Pick-Up Service: Yes!

Apple Repair Centre

Sukh Sagar CHS, A-4, Near Ackruti Star, Andheri West, Mumbai

PC Clinic, Mahim

PC Clinic in Mahim is a very popular shop amongst gamers in the area. Give them a call, tell them your problem and they'll give you immediate advice and send home an engineer to fix your problem. Sounds so perfect, doesn't it?

Pick-Up Service: Yes!

PC Clinic

4.7

Casa Luna Building, Ground Floor, 45, LJ Cross Road 1, Mahim, Mumbai

Laptop Repair Station, Lamington Road

Laptop Repair Station with branches across Lamington Road, Andheri East and Thane, is known to be a very trustworthy and quick service centre.

Pick-Up Service: Yes! 

Laptop Repair Station

4.6

Rajesh Building, 1st Floor, 64, Opp. Police Station, Lamington Road, Grant Road East, Mumbai

