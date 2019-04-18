Quirky Interiors & Yummy Dishes!

We had heard a lot about Cardboard and was very excited to visit it. Almost everything is made up of cardboard. It's very fascinating to start with something like this. As per the team, all the cardboards are waterproof and there is a coating on it to protect it from getting spoil. Coming to food : Gluten-free Skinny Rolls - Green and yellow zucchini stuffed with sundried tomatoes and goat cheese. Served with green chutney. Not worth the money.👎 Miss Akuri - Open bread topped with scrambled cauliflower, sun-dried tomatoes and crisp onions. Again less in quantity, high in price and average in taste. Doppio - Strong and very well made black coffee. Shotgun - Parle G cheesecake, chai glaze, caramelized ginger, pistachio and old monk. We were very excited to have this after reading the description but didn't meet our expectation.