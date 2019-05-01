Located in Charni Road, Patil Juice Centre offers a wide variety of great and nice juices and milkshakes with some amazing quirky names like the one in the picture is called Dabang Mango Shake 😍
Great Juices And Milkshakes With Some Quirky Names
Juice & Milkshake Shops
- Price for two: ₹ 500
- Delivery Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Bae, Kids
Also On Patil Juice Centre
Juice & Milkshake Shops
- Price for two: ₹ 500
- Delivery Available
Comments (0)