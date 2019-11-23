Arrow To Mufti: Men's Brands We Love
Arrow
This US-based brand has been a favourite amongst men, especially for formals and office wear. Great texture and rich fabrics are some ingredients of vast collection that includes shirts, pants and suits. And the brand also offers an array of sports shirts and special summer collection which are both fashionable and comfortable.
Shell Out: INR 2,500 upwards
Spykar
This one's known for its super good quality of fabric when it comes to all things denim. Spykar is our go-to place when we want to go jeans-shopping for our boyfriend or father. The collection in its Mulund branch is young and fresh, and that's all the more reason for you to raid it.
Shell out: INR 5,000 upwards
Mufti
Mufti offers a wide range of contemporary clothing. The brand name's derived from Colonial India’s armed forces - ‘mufti’, and is a term used for casual dressing, as opposed to wearing a uniform. They've got clothes that are more experimental than the usual-think denims with crazier washes. They're bright, and bold. They’ve got only casuals, and we loved the ruggedness!
Shell Out: INR 2,000 onward
Zodiac
Known for its super stylish shirts for men, Zodiac at R Mall has a killer collection altogether. We personally fell for the classic bandhgalas and the mother of pearl cufflinks. They have a wide variety of accessories, and trousers, and men reading this, in case you're looking for something chic, Zodiac is your jam.
Shell Out: INR 3,000 upwards
Gravity
Apart from the biggies, the mall has a few low-key brands too that serve your purpose of getting stylish clothes pretty well. Like Gravity. It's literally got everything from office formals to regular-wear casuals, and even chinos (if you're a fan) and the best part is that everything's pretty affordable. Good quality and low price range, that's a steal, right?
Shell Out: INR 800 upwards
Kalpana NX
This one's another homegrown brand in the mall that does formals right. You'll find an array of colors as you enter the store and the fabric is soft and dependable. If budget's your concern then we'd suggest you go for a Kalpana NX. Oh, and they've also got another store by the same name (minus the NX) in the mall that does a lot of designer kurtis for women.
Shell Out: INR 700 upwards
