Arrow To Mufti: Men's Brands We Love

This one's another homegrown brand in the mall that does formals right. You'll find an array of colors as you enter the store and the fabric is soft and dependable. If budget's your concern then we'd suggest you go for a Kalpana NX. Oh, and they've also got another store by the same name (minus the NX) in the mall that does a lot of designer kurtis for women.

Shell Out: INR 700 upwards